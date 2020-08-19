A Bellefonte man was charged on Wednesday for allegedly raping a co-worker in December at her State College apartment.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by State College police, 36-year-old Maurice E. Mayes and another co-worker, who was on-duty at the time, drove the intoxicated woman home after she was unable to get a taxi. The on-duty co-worker said he carried her to the door then left her in the care of Mayes.

The woman told police she awoke the next morning to find her clothes off and signs that she was sexually assaulted. She then went to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a sexual assault examination.

The state police crime laboratory found that DNA samples collected during the examination and a sample obtained from Mayes under a search warrant matched, according to the affidavit.

Mayes is charged with one felony count each of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault.

He was arraigned by District Judge Donald Hahn and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

An attorney for Mayes is not listed in court documents