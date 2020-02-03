Bellefonte police are looking for a person who allegedly stole a handgun from the VFW, 123 S. Spring St.

According to police, an unidentified male entered the VFW through the back door after business hours on Thursday. He then proceeded to take a .45 caliber handgun that was displayed behind the bar.

The gun, a Springfield Armory semi-automatic, was being displayed as a prize in a contest the club began on Jan. 28.

Security footage showed the male entering the VFW, taking the gun, then immediately exiting through the rear door, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bellefonte Police Department at 814-353-2320.