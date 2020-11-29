Bellefonte police are investigating vandalism at St. John Catholic Cemetery that caused damage to headstones, American flags, floral arrangements and ornamental items. Photo courtesy Bellefonte Police Department.

Bellefonte police are investigating vandalism that damaged headstones, American flags and ornamental items at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Sometime in the last week, one or more individuals damaged multiple headstones by toppling them off their base, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Dozens of American flags and floral arrangements were removed and thrown about the area. The American flag also was removed from the flagpole and with other small flags that had been removed from the ground was piled at the base of the pole.

Multiple luminaries, vases, ornaments and religious items also were broken.

In a follow-up post, police said a resident reported having been in the cemetery, located along East Bishop and Shope streets, between 4 and 5 p.m. on Thursday and that there was no damage at that time.

"If anyone has witnessed activity in the Cemetery after November 26th, especially in the evening or night... your information is helpful and appreciated," the post said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Bellefonte Borough Police Department at 1-800-479-0050.