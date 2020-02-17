State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Bellefonte Restaurant to Close

by on February 17, 2020 12:01 PM
Bellefonte, PA
After about a year in business, Sammi's, 205 Park Place in Bellefonte, is closing on Feb. 29, 2020. Photo by Darren Andrew Weimert | Town&Gown
After nearly a year in business, a Bellefonte restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the month.

Sammi's, 205 Park Place, will have its last day of business on Feb. 29, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"We would like to thank our customers for their support and patronage in this last year," the post said. "We were happy to provide and serve our guests with good eats, as well as, community support to local sports teams and civic organizations."

Red Horse Tavern owners Justin Leiter and Courtney Confer opened Sammi's in April 2019 at the former Bonfatto's location as a "fast-casual sibling" to the Pleasant Gap establishment they've owned since 2012.

Sammi's specializes in sandwiches, burgers, cheesesteaks, salads and appetizers, expanding on some of the casual favorites from Red Horse Tavern.

“It will be an extension of what we do at the Red Horse — the sandwiches and the salads we do out there. It will be made from scratch and made to order. Signature dishes with some craft and creativity into it,” Leiter said last year.

Red Horse Tavern, 104 N. Main St. in Pleasant Gap, will continue to operate.  

 



Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
