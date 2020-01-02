NATASHA HOFFMAN helped power the Bellefonte girls swim team to their first victory with top-spot finishes in two events against Mifflin County on Dec. 27. Photo courtesy of Randy Hoffman

BURNHAM – The Bellefonte boys’ and girls’ team won their first meet of the season against Mifflin County on Dec. 27, after a 0-2 start to the year.

The boys’ team won 92-70 and the girls were victorious by a count of 68-12.

Jacob Skrzycki won two gold medals for the boys’ team as he earned first-place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:05) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:28). Jayden Malinich won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:31 and Harrison Horner won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:30.

Kate Rarrick and Natasha Hoffman both placed first in two events to lead the girls’ team to the victory. Rarrick won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:27 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:20. Hoffman grabbed the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.84 and in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:06. Avah Colm added a victory in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.

Bellefonte is back in action Friday night at Huntingdon.

STATE COLLEGE

The State College swimming and diving teams were victorious on Dec. 19 against Cumberland Valley, as both the boys’ and girls’ teams won to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Anchored by three multiple event winners — Abbey Whipple, Madelyn Koehle and Colleen Adams —the girls’ team won by a score of 94-91.

Whipple earned first place in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.66 and in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58. Koehle won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09 and the 200-yard Individual medley in 2:12. Adams won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:11.

As for the Little Lions boys’ team, State College defeated Cumberland Valley, 103-81.

Matt Brownstead led the way with two event wins. Brownstead captured the 200-yard individual medley in 1:49 and the 100-yard freestyle in 49.18. Foster Heasley took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.86 and Andrew Way won the 1 meter dive competition.

The State College swimmers and divers next travel to the Bucknell Invitational on Saturday.