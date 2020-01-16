Joy Sciabica has opened a new space to offer her special type of yoga to the residents of Bellefonte and beyond. Light of Light is on the second floor of the First Presbyterian Church at 203 N. Spring St. The view from the studio invites visitors to take a deep breath and relax.

Sciabica has been practicing yoga since she was in college at the University of Maryland when she signed up for yoga as a physical education class. In one form or another, Sciabica has been involved in yoga since college where she earned a bachelor of fine arts and a Master of Architecture. She studied and earned her certification for yoga four years ago. Currently she is completing a 300-hour training with Sonya Briggs, who teaches in State College as well as Erie. Sciabica travels to the Integral Yoga Institute in New York City as part of obtaining her 300-hour certification.

“My yoga practice is a combination of Parayoga Nidra, such as taught by Rod Stryker, a restorative yoga with gentle movements, guided meditations with essential oil enhancement," Sciabica said, It is very grounding, healing and tranquil.”

Rod Stryker is the founder of Parayoga Nidra and is considered to be one of the west’s leading authorities on the ancient traditions of yoga, tantra and meditation. Parayoga Nidra is a science of enlightened sleep and is a modality for healing, transformation, Sankalpa, transcendence, and accessing the wisdom of the sages. Stryker said, “Sankalpa is then a vow and a commitment we make to the highest truth.”

Sciabica’s teaching is also influenced by Cheri Clampett, who developed Therapeutic Yoga. “Therapeutic Yoga is a particularly effective practice for those recovering from, or living with, injury or illness,” Clampett said in an article at therapeuticyoga.com,

“I will have small classes that I can tailor to the student’s needs,” explained Sciabica. “I teach chair yoga at Juniper Village (1930 Cliffside Dr., State College), PYP Studio (1748 S. Atherton St., State College), and at the Centre County Correctional Facility. The emphasis is on gentle restorative movements.”

Sciabica still teaches at the YMCA in Bellefonte also on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Each class there is slightly different, depending on the students who come on those days.

“I live in Bellefonte,” said Sciabica. “I want to offer classes to promote relaxation and healing for many people, such as teachers, care givers etc. at times that they can attend.”

By holding classes later in the afternoon, many people can attend after their work is over, and still be home for their evening, she said.

For more information, email [email protected].