Café 210 West and four local bands have donated their time and talent to host a fundraiser concert on Saturday for Jackie Brown’s family.

Brown is a well-known local performer who will offer vocals with her two local bands — Jackie Brown and The Gill Street Band and the Skoal Brothers. Two other local favorites, Cone of Silence and the JR Mangan Band, will play during the event, as well, according to a news release.

The $10 donation at the door will go toward helping Brown’s 16-year-old daughter, Trishanna, battle Hirschsprung's disease, a rare colon disease.

Trishanna's treatment requires travel and out-of-network expenses for which the local community is helping to raise funds. The family is facing major financial bills in getting effective treatments for her — after visiting several Pennsylvania hospitals in recent years without success, they are now seeking treatments at research hospitals in Ohio specializing in the disease. More info can be found at a GoFundMe page established to assist with expenses: gofundme.com/f/please-help-trishanna-battle-rare-disease.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and continue past 11 p.m. on Saturday at Café 210 West, 210 W. College Ave.. The donations will be accepted at the door and the event is open to the public. Attendees can come for any or all of the music. Additional means to donate will be available at the event.

Food and drinks menu will be available for purchase.