Amid COVID-19 concerns and an uncertainty surrounding the coming weeks, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) has canceled all of its major events surrounding Memorial Day Weekend 2020.

These public events include the Big 33 Football Classic, East West Game, a first-ever PSFCA High School Combine, USA Football 1st Down Clinic, Military Murph Competition, and the Big 33 Fan Experience.

"We are looking forward to planning the 2021 games and festivities, and know that they will be better than ever," Garry Cathell, Executive Director said in a press release. "The Big 33 is such a storied tradition, and the PSFCA will uphold that for all to enjoy! Please stay healthy and safe."

"Currently, the PSFCA is contacting all entities associated with the game and festivities. We are also exploring ways in which we can still honor all of these highly talented 2020 athletes – players, cheerleaders, and buddies. We want each of them to know that they should be extremely proud to have been chosen and that they are now part of our amazing Big 33 and special East West families."

Locally State College was set to see three different Little Lions take the field at the upcoming event as part of the East West Game with defensive tackle Sam Storll, defensive back Lokey Howell and defensive back Isaiah Edwards all members of the West Team roster. On the sidelines Bellefonte Area High School coach Shanon Manning was set to work as an assistant coach under head coach Tom Dickinson.

In the Big 33 game State High was set to be represented by defensive end Kevin Kurzinger, offensive lineman Addison Darcy, and tight end Nathan Lusk. Penns Valley coach Martain Tobias was slated to coach as an assistant at the Big 33 game as well.