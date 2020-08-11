The Big Ten has postponed the fall sports calendar, including football, with a possible move to spring.

The news was confirmed by the Big Ten Network at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and then by a conference statement, following several media reports about the move. Conference presidents and chancellors held a teleconference on Tuesday morning that lasted until midway through the afternoon.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.

"We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The postponement affects men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. According to the Big Ten's statement, the conference "will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring."

Winter and spring sports will continue to be evaluated.

During an interview with BTN, Warren declined to say if the vote was unanimous, instead saying it was "a decision made on a collective basis."

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour released a statement supporting the decision

"We support the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports," Barbour said. "I know this was not an easy decision, or one taken lightly by those involved. However, it was the decision the university presidents, Commissioner Kevin Warren and the athletic directors believe was best for the long-term health and safety of our student-athletes."

Read Barbour's full statement here.

University of Nebraska leadership and coach Scott Frost released a joint statement saying they are "very disappointed" in the Big Ten's decision "as we have been and continue to be ready to play."

"Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics," the Nebraska statement said. "We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete."

Warren declined to say whether a Big Ten school could play in another conference or independently this fall.

Multiple reports throughout Monday morning indicated that the conference had already voted to cancel the upcoming season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the Big Ten denied via a spokesperson that a final decision at been made at the time. It was later reported that Tuesday morning's meeting would take place with an expectation that a verdict on the season would follow.

The Big Ten had recently released its own set of health and safety guidelines including a preseason schedule that would allow for an early, on-time, September start date.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues, nothing — both within the Big Ten or beyond — had seemed to change drastically since the league's announcement to move forward with the season. However, on Monday night ESPN reported that a heart condition that could be linked with COVID-19 may have led to an abrupt about-face by the Big Ten which recently seemed poised to go ahead with its season as scheduled.

Warren said during an interview with BTN that the league felt it was important to move ahead with planning and scheduling, ultimately too much uncertainty about the virus remained.

Tuesday's news comes on the heels of vocal opposition from coaches and players across the nation who have seen the Big Ten's potential cancelation as the opening domino that would lead to the end of football in 2020.

Penn State coach James Franklin said on Monday that the conference should "delay [and] seek clarity" before canceling. Franklin said he supported his players, many of whom took to social media along with others from around the country to share unified messages declaring their desire to play this fall.

The MAC and Mountain West had already voted to suspend sports for the fall, but the Big Ten was the first Power 5 conference to do so. Shortly after, the Pac-12 announced it is suspending all sports through the end of the calendar year — going beyond fall competition and into the winter sports season.

Multiple conferences are reportedly slated for similar decisions and conversations in the coming days with some poised to follow the Big Ten's lead while the likes of SEC and ACC are reportedly steadfast in moving forward.

StateCollege.com's Geoff Rushton contributed to this report.