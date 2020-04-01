Catholic church buildings will be closed to the public and outdoor activities prohibited on parish properties in Centre County and elsewhere in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown under new directives from Bishop Mark Bartchak.

Public masses in the diocese have been suspended since March 17 as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 grew, but churches had been open for private prayer from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Following Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement of a statewide stay-at-home order on Wednesday, Bartchak directed church buildings to be locked at all times until further notice.

No outdoor activities or services may be held and, with Palm Sunday coming up this weekend, Bartchak said parishes cannot have "any celebration, blessing or distribution of palms, and are not to have any other blessings traditionally celebrated in anticipation of Easter," such as blessing of food baskets.

"Bishop Bartchak considers the latest directives necessary and appropriate to minimize social interaction and to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus," a statement from the diocese said. "The directives come on a day when Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a state-wide Stay at Home order, which means residents should stay at home and not go out unless it is necessary. The governor’s action comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to increase, and the state death toll continues to climb."

Funeral masses may still take place, but with limits on attendance after consultation with the funeral director, and with consideration that a memorial mass can be held at a later date.

Bartchak also advised clergy to contact couples who have weddings scheduled in the coming months.

"In order to assist them, they are encouraged to have the wedding celebrated in church with just a small group (10 or less)," the statement said. "In such cases, it is not likely that they will be having a wedding reception, since most venues will be closed. In the future, they could schedule a reception and could come to the church to renew their vows according to the rite provided for in the Marriage Ritual for anniversaries."

Mass with Bartchak is broadcast at 9 a.m. on Sundays on WATM ABC 23.