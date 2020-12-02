Boalsburg's quaint charm provides a picturesque setting each year for the village's annual Hometown Christmas celebration, but as with most festivals this year, the traditional daylong event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers, however, have reimagined the event to still bring holiday cheer to Harris Township.

In place of the usual Breakfast with Santa, children will have an opportunity to drop off their letters and wish lists to Santa Claus during a socially distanced event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Families can bring their letters to the Boalsburg Fire Hall and wave to Santa from their vehicles. Kids will receive candy canes and cookies from Sweet Temptations by Terri.

"Parents, don't forget to include a return address to help Santa send letters to all so that he can help make this Christmas as special as every other one,' a release from Harris Township said.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Harris Township's Facebook page will live stream Santa lighting the township Christmas tree. Township residents are encouraged to turn on their holiday lights at the same time to show support for first responders, medical professionals, teachers and front line workers, and to share photos of their light's on the township Facebook page.

The township's Christmas tree on the Diamond in Boalsburg also has been transformed into a giving tree for this year. Residents are invited to leave non-perishable food items, new gloves, hats, scarves and cold weather gear in the receptacles by the tree through Dec. 7. Township staff will collect the items to be donated to a local food bank and shelter.

Throughout the holiday season and beyond, residents can also help to support Boalsburg businesses.

"Residents are encouraged to stroll through the Village and visit our many small businesses throughout the holiday season," the Harris Township release said. "Our business community needs our support now more than ever, as they continue to weather this storm."