Once a month, Schlow Centre Region Library brings the stimulating talk and great conversation that happens in a book club to the Centre Region’s Active Adult Center that is located in the Nittany Mall.

Each third Wednesday of the month, a Schlow librarian leads the hour-long discussion. While the books that are selected are usually mysteries, with a romance novel every so often, the talk among the participants often goes beyond the book itself.

“I think this club in particular acts as a way for the community’s older adults to socially interact with others who enjoy reading and keeps their minds sharp,” says Karen Lambert, adult services librarian for Schlow. “The conversation does often veer into stories from their own lives, which I find interesting to hear since many have lived in different places before coming to Centre County and experienced various historical and life events.”

Cindy Stahlman, supervisor of the Active Adult Center, enjoys seeing how the book club participants benefit from the monthly gatherings.

“I love that it helps people make new friends through a common bond,” she says. “Even if the opinions of the book vary, it creates stimulating conversation — and often, lots of laughter.”

Participants in the club have even experienced some health benefits.

“One of the participants said she likes it because it helps her with her memory,” Stahlman says. “She said she often forgets what she reads, but when the conversation starts it helps her remember the story.”

Upcoming books to be covered at the club meetings include the March 18 discussion on “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane and the April 15 talk on “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens.

For more information about the Centre Region Active Adult Book Club and other services and events offered through Schlow, visit schlowlibrary.org.

David Pencek is the communications director at Schlow Centre Region Library.