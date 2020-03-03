Artist's rendering of the 12-story mixed use building proposed for the corner of East College Avenue and Hetzel Street, viewed from College Avenue. Image: Antunovich Associates/Core Spaces via State College Borough

Garden House Apartments, 472 E. College Ave., and the building housing Eddie's Bicycles and Hockey Equipment, George's Floral Boutique and Gio's Hair Design would be among those demolished for a new 12-story high rise at East College Avenue and Hetzel Street. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com

Plans for a new mixed-use high-rise building in downtown State College moved forward on Monday night.

Borough council voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit for the 12-story commercial and residential building at the corner of East College Avenue and Hetzel Street.

Developer Core Spaces submitted plans in November for the 151-foot tall building, which will have two floors of retail and office space and 10 floors of apartments. Three parcels will be consolidated and four buildings housing nine addresses on East College Avenue, Hetzel Street and East Calder Way will be demolished. They include Garden House apartments, Eddie's Bicycles and Hockey Equipment, George's Floral Boutique, Gio's Hair Design, Pizza Mia, other apartments and a one-story house on Calder.

The proposed building is in the Signature Development Area of the Commercial Incentive District, which allows for additional stories and residential floor area if it is approved for conditional use and meets additional zoning requirements. A conditional use permit is not approval of a land development plan but is a necessary step in the process.

A public hearing on the conditional use permit was held on Jan. 13 and council reviewed the draft decision on Feb. 3.

The first two floors of the proposed building will have 6,448 square feet of retail and office space. The remaining 10 floors will have a total of 135 units, including a mix of one-, two-, four- and five-bedroom apartments accommodating a total of 493 beds. The total residential floor area is 181,318 square feet.

The roof will have a pool terrace, which Jeff Zelisko, design architect with Antunovich Associates, said in January will be set back so it does not have a view to the street and cannot be seen from the street.

Chip Schell, Core Spaces vice president of new business, said apartments will be marketed not only to Penn State undergraduates, but also professionals, other non-students and graduate students.

Core Spaces will pay an in-lieu fee to meet the borough's affordable housing requirement, which calls for either the fee or 10 percent of all new units to be designated inclusionary. The developer will pay a rate of $129,000 per unit for 13.5 units, a total of $1,741,500, borough Planning Director Ed LeClear said. Those funds will be used for State College's affordable housing program to subsidize income-qualified buyers at other sites in the borough.



Three levels of underground parking will accommodate 172 spaces, including nine for patrons of the commercial tenants.

Storm water management, traffic impact and signage were not a required part of the preliminary plan submission or the conditional use criteria but will be a component of the final plan submission, Greg Garthe, borough planning and zoning officer, said.





Artist's rendering of the 12-story mixed use building proposed for the corner of East College Avenue and Hetzel Street, viewed from College Avenue. Image: Antunovich Associates/Core Spaces via State College Borough

