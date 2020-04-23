Bridge repair work is scheduled to begin Monday on East College Avenue/Route 26 in College Township, according to PennDOT.

Rehabilitation work will be conducted on the bridge spanning Thompson Run in the area of the Puddintown Road intersection.

"Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," a PennDOT statement said. "This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services."

Lanes will be shifted to accommodate two lanes of traffic in each direction along Route 26.

The work will involve deck repair; beam, abutment and wing repairs; new barrier, paving and guide rail; and minor drainage improvements.

Work on this phase is expected to be completed in late June. Later in the summer, work will take place closer to Puddintown Road with a local detour in place. That work will be completed in early September.