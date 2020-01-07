A string of burglaries in unlocked campus offices at Penn State occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, according to "Timely Warning" released by the university Monday.

Penn State police said the incidents occurred at Davey Lab on Pollock Road, Millennium Science Complex along Pollock and Bigler roads, and the Food Science Building at Curtin and Bigler roads. An unknown individual entered offices in the buildings and removed personal items, according to the report.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Penn State Police at (814) 863-1111.

In response to the reported burglaries, Penn State issued the following reminders to reduce vulnerability to similar incidents: