Burglaries Reported at Three Penn State Buildings
A string of burglaries in unlocked campus offices at Penn State occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, according to "Timely Warning" released by the university Monday.
Penn State police said the incidents occurred at Davey Lab on Pollock Road, Millennium Science Complex along Pollock and Bigler roads, and the Food Science Building at Curtin and Bigler roads. An unknown individual entered offices in the buildings and removed personal items, according to the report.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Penn State Police at (814) 863-1111.
In response to the reported burglaries, Penn State issued the following reminders to reduce vulnerability to similar incidents:
- Do not loan out your key or ID to anyone.
- If you lose your key or ID, report it immediately so locks can be changed and your lost ID can be suspended and a new one issued.
- Never leave notes on your door indicating you are out for the night or out of town for the weekend.
Ryan Parsons is a Penn State student and a writer for Onward State.
More articles by Ryan Parsons →