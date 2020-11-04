The fallout from Pat Chambers’ resignation continues.

Three-star guard Houston Mallette has de-committed from Penn State men’s basketball, according to an announcement posted on Twitter Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-5 Newport Beach, California, native cited Chambers’ resignation as the reason for his departure from the 2021 recruiting class. He thanked Athletic Director Sandy Barbour, the coaching staff and the Penn State community for showing support while he was committed to the Nittany Lions.

Mallette joins TaQuan Woodley as the second player in Penn State's 2021 class to reopen his recruitment since Chambers’ resignation in October. Elijah Hutchins-Everett remains the last recruit in the Class of 2021 for the Nittany Lions.

Mallette had offers from Eastern Washington, James Madison, Long Beach State, along with a plethora of other schools before he committed to Penn State in May. At the moment, it’s unclear if he’ll revisit those offers.



