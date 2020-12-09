Rabbi Nosson Meretsky lights the menorah outside the State College Municipal Building in December 2016. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

While adjusting to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chabad of Penn State will bring Hanukkah’s message of light and hope to the State College community.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the first night of Hanukkah, Chabad of Penn State and the Chabad student organization will hold a car menorah parade followed by a drive-in menorah lighting ceremony.

The parade of menorah-topped vehicles starts at 443 E. Waring Ave. and concludes with the menorah lighting at the Allen Street parking lot, across from the Municipal Building.

“While typically, we’re able to invite State College’s community to join our Hanukkah menorah-lighting ceremony at the Municipal Building, this year we are inviting them to participate in safely bringing Hanukkah to the homes of those unable to attend due to coronavirus,” Rabbi Nosson Meretsky, director of Chabad of Penn State, said in a statement. “The Car Menorah Parade is a perfect way for State College’s Jewish community to show our Jewish pride and celebrate Hanukkah during the pandemic.”

The parade route will travel through main downtown thoroughfares, including Beaver and College avenues. The menorah lighting at the Allen Street parking lot will feature entertainment such as fire juggling and music as well as pre-wrapped Hanukkah treats and prizes for kids and menorah kits.

“We hope the light and celebration brings joy and happiness and warmth to the greater State College and Penn State community,” Rabbi Hershey Gourarie, of Chabad of the Undergrads, said.

To ensure safety, the menorah lighting will be limited, with participants distanced and wearing masks, and everyone who wants to will be able to view the entire event from their own vehicles.

The celebration is part of Chabad's worldwide Hanukkah campaign this year that will include thousands of vehicles participating in menorah car parades and will erect about 15,000 large public menorahs to share the message of light and hope as safety measures limit in-person gatherings.

Hanukkah begins Thursday evening and concludes the evening of Dec. 18.