The Centre Area Transportation Authority is making changes to its boarding and fare practices to assist in social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until further notice, CATA will not collect fares on any of its services and passengers who are able are asked to board busses from the rear door. Individuals with mobility devices will still need to board the bus at the front door.

The downtown customer service center also is closed to walk-in business, but staff are available to answer questions from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 814-238-2282.

“CATA is committed to being an essential service to our community. Like many other businesses in this community we are struggling with the impact this crisis has had on our ridership and revenue and we are attempting to provide as much service as we can for as long as we can,” CATA Executive Director and CEO Louwana Oliva said in a statement. “Part of making this happen is to protect our bus operators and other team members that have face-to-face interactions with the public where we can. The modifications being made allow the passenger to skip the fare box and practice social distancing.”

Service changes

CATA has been operating on its reduced service schedule, and further changes will go into effect next week. Beginning Monday, March 23, the A (Park Forest Village), B (Boalsburg), C (Houserville), F(Pine Grove), G (Gray’s Woods), and S (Science Park) bus routes will not operate until further notice.

The XB (Bellefonte) and XG (Pleasant Gap) routes also will not operate, however, the CATA Go microtransit service will be expanded to provide service to Pleasant Gap during this time and CATA Ride services will continue in the three-quarter mile zone around the XB and XG routes.

Also beginning Monday, all fixed route bus service will cease operations at 8 p.m. daily, while the CATA Go microtransit service will cease operation at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. It does not run on Sundays

Customers who work second and third shifts who may be adversely affected are asked to call 814-238-2282 to provide feedback.

Beginning Thursday (March 19), the frequency of the K (Cato Park) Route will be reduced from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes throughout the day. The frequency of service on the N (Martin St./Aaron Drive), R (Waupelani Drive), and V (Vairo Blvd.) Routes will be reduced from every 20 minutes during peak operating times to every 40 minutes. Complete revised schedule changes are available at catabus.com/reduced-service.

Decisions have not yet been made on the campus Loop and Link services.

CATA Ride service will end at 11 p.m. each day except for Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap where service will end at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Call-in hours for reservations for next day trips will now be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.