CATA will once again provide expanded White Loop service for those attending First Night New Year’s Eve festivities on Tuesday in downtown State College.

The special First Night White Loop service will operate every 10 minutes from 4:30 to 11 p.m., starting at the Schlow Library/CATA office stop at corner of East Beaver Avenue and South Allen Street.

The White Loop provides free, continuous and fully-accessible transportation between the major event sites including stops at Beaver Avenue and Allen Street, near Pegula Ice Arena, Pattee Library and on the 100 block of South Burrowes Street.

See the full First Night White Loop route and schedule here.

In addition to being open for its regular weekday hours of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., CATA's Downtown Pass Sales Office, 108 E. Beaver Ave,, will be open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. to offer visitors participating in First Night State College activities a warm respite from the weather, free hot chocolate and restroom facilities.