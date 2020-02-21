CATA once again will offer 24-hour Loop bus service for the duration of THON, which begins on Friday and continues through Sunday afternoon.

The Blue and White Loops will operate continuously through the weekend, from 6 p.m. on Friday through 6 p.m. on Sunday, two hours after the conclusion of THON. The extended service includes the early morning periods on Saturday and Sunday when they normally do not run.

In addition to extended hours, both buses will have increased frequency during some of the busiest times of THON weekend.

The routes run through Penn State's University Park campus and a portion of downtown and both include stops near the Bryce Jordan Center. The Red Link and Green Link — both of which travel across campus on Curtin Road and stop at the Jordan Center — will continue operating on their normal schedules through the weekend.

The full schedule is below. For White Loop route and stop information, check here. For the Blue Loop, go here.