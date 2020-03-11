With Penn State suspending in-person classes for the next three weeks in response to coronavirus concerns, CATA Bus will operate on a reduced service schedule through April 2.

The reduced service schedule is currently in effect this week because of Penn State's spring break and will now remain in effect through most of the time students are not on campus.

All community service trips will operate on all routes with the exception of the shaded trips on the HM, HU, NE, NV, RC, RP, VE, VN and WE routes. See individual route schedules at catabus.com.

On campus, the Blue Loop will operate Monday through Friday only, and the Red Link will operate Monday through Saturday only. There will be no White Loop or Green Link service.

CATA's regular full service schedule is expected to resume on Friday, April 3.

Penn State announced on Wednesday afternoon that it is moving to remote instruction only for all classes at all campuses through April 3, with in-person classes scheduled to resume on April 6. President Eric Barron also urged students to remain home and not return to campus or their local apartments. Supervisors also have been asked to work with employees on telecommuting options if they are able to accomplish their work from home.