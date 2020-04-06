Unable to collect fares and operating on a drastically reduced service schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre Area Transportation Authority will receive federal assistance to help offset financial losses.

CATA will get $9.2 million from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said on Friday that Pennsylvania will receive a total of $1.13 billion from the new transit funding.

“During this time of great uncertainty and difficulty, Pennsylvania’s rural and urban areas alike need support to respond to COVID-19," Casey said in a statement. "I am pleased that the transportation systems in our communities will receive a combined total of $1.13 billion in FTA grants to support transit operations, pay employees who are unable to work due to the pandemic and continue operating for those who rely on public transportation."

Jackie Sheader, CATA public relations manager, said the authority is aware of the amount allocated and is working with the regional FTA office to understand how the funds will be distributed and how they can be used.

In March, CATA stopped collecting fares to reduce interactions as a way to protect drivers and passengers. It all ceased operation of all but five bus routes, reduced frequencies and modified schedules for CATA Ride and CATA Go.

"Since nearly 50 percent of CATA's revenues come from the fare box or through contracts, prior to hearing about the stimulus funds we were very concerned about our future," Sheader said. "We've responded to the loss in ridership, and the Governor's request to stay at home unless necessary, with service reductions, and we are not collecting fares at this time to better protect our employees and passengers and allow for adequate social distancing, but there are still expenses to be paid."

Executive director and CEO Louwana Oliva said last month she expected CATA would layoff 80 percent of its staff while maintaining emergency levels of service for people who still needed transportation and have no other options.

"We really appreciate that our federal legislators supported this bill," Sheader said. "With the information we have, CATA plans to use the funds to offset these losses so that we can continue to serve the community when we are able to return to our regular levels of service."