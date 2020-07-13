The Centre Area Transportation Authority will once again begin collecting fares in August, and riders will see an increase in cost for the first time since 2017.

Starting Aug. 1, CATA will reinstate fares on its CATA Bus, CATA Ride and CATA Go services. For bus and the CATA Go microtransit service, the recently approved increase from $2 to $2.20 will go into effect at that time. Most other passes and fare media will have a corresponding 10 percent increase, though there is no change in Youth Pass, Day Pass or CATA Ride fares.

CATA stopped fare collection and changed boarding practices in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also suspended some bus routes and reduced service on others. Many routes have since resumed with modified service schedules.

Riders are required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth.

CATA also has reopened its Customer Service Center as of Monday, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers are required to wear a face covering while visiting the office and are asked to maintain physical distancing.