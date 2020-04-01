Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority has placed temporary drop-off recycling containers around the region while curbside pickup is suspended. Photo by CCRRA

After suspending curbside recycling pickup until further notice, Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority has added temporary drop-off containers around the area.

Beginning this week, CCRRA is not picking up curbside recycling to protect workers and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The suspension applies to all residents who have curbside collection of recycling in red bins. Trash pickup is not affected.

CCRRA and local municipalities, however, recommend residents store recyclables until pickup resumes if possible, and they are not encouraged to leave their homes to drop off recycling.

"Please be advised that if you do choose to utilize the drop off locations, you should only do so in accordance with the governor's [stay-at-home] order (i.e. don't make a separate trip just to recycle; instead combine it with a trip to the grocery store)," a statement said. "Residents are reminded to practice social distancing at all locations."

Temporary drop-off containers have been added in Bellefonte and State College boroughs and Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton Townships. Locations and acceptable materials for the temporary containers can be found here.

A list permanent drop-off sites and acceptable materials is at centrecountyrecycles.org/dropoffrecycling.

No trash should be dropped off at the recycling drop-off sites, no plastic bags should be placed in containers, and no items should be left outside the containers.

Apartments, other multi-family dwellings, and businesses who have blue cart recycling will continue to have their recycling collected. Residents contracting with other haulers should check with the hauler for any changes.

Additional details about the curbside suspension can be found on the Centre Region COG website.