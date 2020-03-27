CCRRA Suspends Curbside Recycling
To protect workers and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority is suspending curbside recycling pickup until further notice starting Monday.
"The reason behind this change in service is due to the curbside recycling hand sorting of items in each curbside recycling bin and the many unknowns about how long the COVID-19 virus remains viable on surfaces," a CCRRA news release said. "This service is being suspended to limit our workers’ potential exposure to the virus and to reduce chances of the spread of COVID-19."
Residents should store recyclable materials until pickup service resumes if possible, or use one of 43 drop-off sites located around the county. A list of drop-off sites and what types of materials are accepted at each is available at centrecountyrecycles.org/dropoffrecycling.
"While we understand that the suspension of the curbside recycling program will alter efforts to help the county reduce waste going to the landfill, we must implement every action practical to limit community spread and protect our workers from COVID-19," the news release said. "We appreciate the community's understanding of these measures during this critical time." The suspension of curbside recycling does not affect trash collection. CCRRA curbside recycling serves more than 25,000 households in the county. Anyone with questions can contact 814-238-7005. The annual household hazardous waste collection, originally scheduled for April 24-25, until a date to be determined.
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
