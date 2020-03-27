To protect workers and help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority is suspending curbside recycling pickup until further notice starting Monday.

"The reason behind this change in service is due to the curbside recycling hand sorting of items in each curbside recycling bin and the many unknowns about how long the COVID-19 virus remains viable on surfaces," a CCRRA news release said. "This service is being suspended to limit our workers’ potential exposure to the virus and to reduce chances of the spread of COVID-19."

Residents should store recyclable materials until pickup service resumes if possible, or use one of 43 drop-off sites located around the county. A list of drop-off sites and what types of materials are accepted at each is available at centrecountyrecycles.org/dropoffrecycling.