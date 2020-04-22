State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

CCRRA to Resume Curbside Recycling Next Week

by on April 22, 2020 4:47 PM
Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will resume curbside recycling beginning April 27, 2020. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com
The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will resume curbside recycling pickup next week, according to a news release.

Curbside recycling had been suspended since March 30 to protect workers and help prevent the spread of, but the service will be available again on regular pickup days starting Monday, April 27. 

CCRRA advised residents that if someone in their household has been sick, quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19, hold recycling at home for one week before putting it out for curbside pickup. Additionally, do not place possibly contaminated items at the curb.

For refuse collection, which has been uninterrupted during the recycling suspension, all trash should be bagged before being placed inside or next to the trash can. Bags should be tied to prevent trash from falling out.

For State College Borough residents only, bulk items should be placed at the curb for at least three days before they are collected.

 

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience during our temporary disruption of service. We look forward to your continued cooperation and participation," the CCRRA news release said.

CCRRA also has postponed the annual household hazardous waste collection event from this weekend to Nov. 20-21

 



Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
