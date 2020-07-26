Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 case in Centre County on Monday, bringing the county's total to 357 since the first was reported on March 20.

One new case was added among nursing home residents in Centre County, according to DOH data. There have been a total of 31 cases among residents and 18 among employees at four nursing homes in the county.

The single new case comes a day after the county reported its highest single-day total to date with 43 on Sunday. Mount Nittany Health contacted the health department on Friday after noticing an unusual spike in new positive results. The health system and DOH are collaborating to investigate and conduct re-testing.

Centre County also had 123 new negative test results on Monday. A total of 7,877 patients in the county have tested negative for the virus.

Two COVID-19 patients in Centre County are hospitalized as of noon on Monday. Across Pennsylvania, 704 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 93 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 839 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 108,264. Monday's numbers include 180 new cases in Allegheny County and 166 in Philadelphia.

A total of 1,042,424 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 13,648 since Sunday. Over the past seven days, 159,495 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,398 positive test results.

An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 81,198 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported four new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,122. DOH has has reported a total of nine COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, the most recent on July 16. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27.

Among the state's total cases 105,228 are confirmed and 3,036 are probable. In Centre County, 327 are confirmed and 30 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increases in brackets may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases.

16801 (State College): 72 confirmed [+4], 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 58 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16803 (State College): 48 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 16 confirmed

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16866 (Philipsburg): 15 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 12 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 286 [+1] total cases, Blair has 176, Union has 124 [+1], Clearfield has 116, Clinton has 110 and Mifflin has 91.