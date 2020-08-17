Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Aug. 17, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added one new COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing its total to 393 since the first was reported on March 20.

One new case was added among employees of Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which now have had 33 resident cases and 22 employee cases across five facilities, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county also had 97 new negative test results, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A total of 10,727 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 35 new cases.

Health department data shows no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 560 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 95 requiring use of a ventilator.

Statewide, the health department reported 384 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 124,844. It was the lowest increase since July 13, however, because of a reporting delay new cases in Philadelphia are not included in Monday's figures.

DOH also reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, keeping the state's total at 7,468

An estimated 79% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 98,627 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation. The recovery estimate increased by 1%

A total of 1,342,475 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 10,072 since Saturday. Over the past seven days, 165,521 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,608 positive cases.

Of the patients who have tested positive the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

Among the state's total cases, 121,354 are confirmed and 3,490 are probable. In Centre County, 354 are confirmed and 39 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increases are in brackets.

16801 (State College): 80 confirmed, 12 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 66 confirmed, 6 probable

16803 (State College): 52 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 20 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 19 confirmed

16866 (Philipsburg): 19 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 19 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 16 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 5 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 5 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 354 [+3] total cases, Huntingdon has 336 [+3], Union has 305 [-1], Clearfield has 194, Clinton has 128 and Mifflin has 126 [+1].