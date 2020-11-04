Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 4, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to to 4,356 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

While new positives continue to remain high across Pennsylvania, Centre County's increase was its lowest since Sept. 6.

The county also had 212 new negative test results, increasing its total to 37,891.

A Mount Nittany Medical Center spokesperson said the hospital has 14 COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday morning, a decrease of one from Tuesday.

DOH now lists 20 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of one. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 19, the most recent on Saturday. The health department reports deaths based on county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county. COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the coroner range in age from 62 to 101.

Statewide, Pennsylvania reported new positives with 2,795, bringing its total to 217,666. It is the state's second highest single day increase to date. There were 19,919 new negative test results, increasing the state's total to 2,354,346.

An estimated 75% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Across Pennsylvania, 1,531 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 139 on ventilators.

DOH reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, increasing the total to 8,890.

Most hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 206,800 are confirmed and 10,866 are probable. In Centre County, 4,190 are confirmed and 176 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,537 confirmed [+1], 89 probable [+1]

16802 (University Park): 669 confirmed [+1], 11 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 285 confirmed [+1], 17 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 207 confirmed [+1], 21 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 49 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 42 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 37 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 35 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 34 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 32 confirmed [-1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 16 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 6 confirmed

16826 (Blanchard) 6 confirmed

16874 (Snow Shoe) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,654 [+80] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,110 [+16], Union has 756 [+7], Clearfield has 539 [+14], Mifflin has 514 [+23] and Clinton has 297 [+8].



