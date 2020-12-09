Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 9, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 7,076, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 8,703 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 445,317.

The county also had 209 new negative test results to increase its total to 49,014. Across Pennsylvania there were 12,870 new negatives for a total of 2,972,594.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 46 COVID-19 inpatients, a record high and an increase of 10 since Tuesday. The patients range in age from 43 to 95, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“These numbers put us at a new record high, and this continues to present a challenge for us to manage both COVID positive inpatients and all other inpatients and surgical patients," Mount Nittany Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "While there are many measures we can take to be able to provide care for everyone who needs it at any time, it’s important to understand that there are limits to this."

Joshi said that he expects the peak is still to come and if community spread continues hospital admissions will continue to grow.

"It is everyone’s individual responsibility to consistently practice safety measures to help mitigate continued spread," he said. "As difficult as it is – especially this time of the year – we must stay home as much as possible and socialize only with those people in our household. Please, practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently. These measures have been proven to mitigate the spread of the virus, and everyone must do what’s right and best for the collective community.”

Across the state, 5,852 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 1,191 in intensive care and 675 on ventilators as of Wednesday morning. About 13% of ICU beds and 12% of medical/surgical beds statewide remain available.

DOH now lists 85 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of four since Tuesday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 67 COVID-related deaths ranging in age from 55 to 104.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 220 new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the total to 11,762.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 410,973 are confirmed and 34,344 are probable. In Centre County, 6,730 are confirmed and 346 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,185 confirmed [+8], 143 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 911 confirmed [+21], 49 probable [+2]

16802 (University Park): 788 confirmed, 16 probable

16803 (State College): 514 confirmed [+13], 35 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 301 confirmed [+9], 23 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 140 confirmed [+9], 12 probable

16841 (Howard): 119 confirmed [+7], 11 probable [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 108 confirmed [+6], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 99 confirmed [+5], 10 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 79 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 66 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 52 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 50 confirmed [+4]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 48 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 37 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 34 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 28 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 28 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 26 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 26 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 25 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 20 confirmed

16859 (Moshannon) 17 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 11 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 10 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed [+1]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg) 7 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 5,423 [+136] total cases, Mifflin has 2,441 [+42], Clearfield has 2,420 [+79], Huntingdon has 2,035 [+31], Union has 1,984 [+30] and Clinton has 1,035 [+41].