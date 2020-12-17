Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 17, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 8,022, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 9,966 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 529,335.

The county also had 193 additional negative test results to increase its total to 50,812. Across Pennsylvania there were 15,705 new negatives for a total of 3,101,764.

DOH now lists 118 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of five since Wednesday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 89 COVID-19 deaths in the county, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

Statewide, the health department reported 224 new COVID-19 deaths, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 13,392.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 48 COVID-19 inpatients, unchanged from Wednesday. The patients range in age from 27 to 96, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Across the state, 6,209 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,246 in ICU and 745 on ventilators, as of Thursday morning.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported five new positive among residents and one among staff. A total of 17 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 541 resident cases, 99 employee cases and 104 resident deaths.

An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 481,810 are confirmed and 47,525 are probable. In Centre County, 7,600 are confirmed and 422 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,294 confirmed [+5], 152 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,210 confirmed [+33], 62 probable

16802 (University Park): 792 confirmed, 18 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 582 confirmed [+9], 49 probable [+3]

16866 (Philipsburg): 398 confirmed [+2], 24 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 195 confirmed [+6], 23 probable [+3]

16841 (Howard): 172 confirmed [+9], 14 probable [-1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 135 confirmed [+11], 13 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 129 confirmed [+2], 13 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 111 confirmed [+9], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 99 confirmed [+2], 7 probable

16844 (Julian) 67 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 63 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 61 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 57 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 42 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 36 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 33 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16851 (Lemont) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 32 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 32 confirmed [+1]

16820 (Aaronsburg) 30 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 24 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 19 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 15 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg) 9 confirmed [+1]

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,644 [+93] total cases, Clearfield has 3,092 [+53], Mifflin has 2,928 [+56], Huntingdon has 2,409 [+71], Union has 2,323 [+44] and Clinton has 1,447 [+44].