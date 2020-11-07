Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 7, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring its total to to 4,605 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 390 new negative test results, increasing its total to 39,044.

It was Centre County's highest one-day total since Oct. 6.

Statewide, new positives continued to soar with Pennsylvania setting a single-day high for a third consecutive day. The 4,035 new cases reported on Saturday bring the state's total to 227,985. The health department received a record number of test results, with 50,471 reported through 10 p.m. Friday.

A total of 2,426,121 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

DOH now lists 22 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of one since Friday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 20, the most recent on Wednesday. COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the coroner's office have ranged in age from 62 to 101.

The health department reported 40 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 9,015.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported eight new positives among residents and one among employees. Thirteen long-term care facilities have had a combined total of 160 resident cases and 45 employee cases.

According to DOH data, 23 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County. Mount Nittany Medical Center has 16 COVID-19 inpatients, a hospital spokesperson said. The health department's total includes both inpatients at Mount Nittany and at rehabilitation hospitals.

Across the state, 1,687 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 157 on ventilators.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 74% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 215,737 are confirmed and 12,248 are probable. In Centre County, 4,410 are confirmed and 195 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,644 confirmed [+46], 94 probable

16802 (University Park): 710 confirmed [+20], 11 probable

16803 (State College): 304 confirmed [+8], 22 probable [+4]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 239 confirmed [+15], 27 probable [+3]

16870 (Port Matilda): 51 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 45 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 43 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 43 confirmed [+4], 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 37 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 35 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 31 confirmed [-1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 15 confirmed [-2], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 13 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 9 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16826 (Blanchard) 7 confirmed [+1]

16829 (Clarence) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 6 confirmed

16832 (Coburn) 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1]

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,816 [+45] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,192 [+20], Union has 785 [+15], Clearfield has 586 [+18], Mifflin has 585 [+23] and Clinton has 324 [+12].