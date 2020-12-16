Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 16, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 7,919, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 10,049 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 519,369.

The county also had 302 additional negative test results to increase its total to 50,619. Across Pennsylvania there were 13,754 new negatives for a total of 3,086,059.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 48 COVID-19 inpatients, five fewer than Tuesday's record high of 53. The patients range in age from 31 to 95, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Because of consistently high COVID-19 inpatient numbers and a rise in a cases locally, Mount Nittany announced on Tuesday additional surge-planning measures. About half of elective surgeries that require overnight stays, as well as some other procedures, will be rescheduled through Jan. 11, Mount Nittany Health announced on Tuesday. Daily monitoring will continue, with possible further reductions made as needed.

The hospital received its initial shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday to be distributed to direct care staff and providers.

Across the state, hospitalizations continue to rise with 6,346 COVID-19 inpatients, including 1,238 in ICU and 740 on ventilators, as of Wednesday morning.

DOH now lists 113 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of three since Tuesday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 89 COVID-19 deaths in the county, ranging in age from 55 to 104. On Tuesday night, Coroner Scott Sayers reported 18 COVID-related deaths, including 14 from long-term care facilities, that occurred between Nov. 26 and Monday.

Though the reason for the difference between the DOH and coroner numbers is not entirely clear, DOH reports deaths by county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.

Statewide, the health department reported 278 new COVID-19 deaths, a single-day record that increases Pennsylvania's total to 13,168.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported two new positive among residents. A total of 17 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 536 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 83 resident deaths.

An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 473,194 are confirmed and 46,175 are probable. In Centre County, 7,503 are confirmed and 416 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,289 confirmed [+19], 152 probable [-1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,177 confirmed [+31], 62 probable

16802 (University Park): 792 confirmed [+2], 17 probable

16803 (State College): 573 confirmed [+11], 46 probable [+1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 396 confirmed [+13], 24 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 189 confirmed [+5], 20 probable [+1]

16841 (Howard): 163 confirmed [+6], 15 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 127 confirmed [+5], 13 probable [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 124 confirmed [+5], 13 probable [+1]

16845 (Karthaus) 102 confirmed [-7], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 97 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16844 (Julian) 63 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 62 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 61 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 56 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 39 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 31 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 31 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 29 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 24 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 18 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 15 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,551 [+103] total cases, Clearfield has 3,039 [+86], Mifflin has 2,872 [+52], Huntingdon has 2,338 [+27], Union has 2,279 [+44] and Clinton has 1,403 [+38].