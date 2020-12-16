Centre County Adds 105 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports More Than 10,000 New Positives
Centre County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 7,919, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 10,049 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 519,369.
The county also had 302 additional negative test results to increase its total to 50,619. Across Pennsylvania there were 13,754 new negatives for a total of 3,086,059.
Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 48 COVID-19 inpatients, five fewer than Tuesday's record high of 53. The patients range in age from 31 to 95, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Because of consistently high COVID-19 inpatient numbers and a rise in a cases locally, Mount Nittany announced on Tuesday additional surge-planning measures. About half of elective surgeries that require overnight stays, as well as some other procedures, will be rescheduled through Jan. 11, Mount Nittany Health announced on Tuesday. Daily monitoring will continue, with possible further reductions made as needed.
The hospital received its initial shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday to be distributed to direct care staff and providers.
Across the state, hospitalizations continue to rise with 6,346 COVID-19 inpatients, including 1,238 in ICU and 740 on ventilators, as of Wednesday morning.
DOH now lists 113 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of three since Tuesday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 89 COVID-19 deaths in the county, ranging in age from 55 to 104. On Tuesday night, Coroner Scott Sayers reported 18 COVID-related deaths, including 14 from long-term care facilities, that occurred between Nov. 26 and Monday.
Though the reason for the difference between the DOH and coroner numbers is not entirely clear, DOH reports deaths by county of residency, regardless of where they occur, while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.
Statewide, the health department reported 278 new COVID-19 deaths, a single-day record that increases Pennsylvania's total to 13,168.
Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported two new positive among residents. A total of 17 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 536 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 83 resident deaths.
An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 473,194 are confirmed and 46,175 are probable. In Centre County, 7,503 are confirmed and 416 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases
16801 (State College): 3,289 confirmed [+19], 152 probable [-1]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,177 confirmed [+31], 62 probable
16802 (University Park): 792 confirmed [+2], 17 probable
16803 (State College): 573 confirmed [+11], 46 probable [+1]
16866 (Philipsburg): 396 confirmed [+13], 24 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 189 confirmed [+5], 20 probable [+1]
16841 (Howard): 163 confirmed [+6], 15 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 127 confirmed [+5], 13 probable [+1]
16875 (Spring Mills): 124 confirmed [+5], 13 probable [+1]
16845 (Karthaus) 102 confirmed [-7], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 97 confirmed [+1], 7 probable
16844 (Julian) 63 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 62 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 61 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 56 confirmed [+1], 7 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 39 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 31 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 31 confirmed
16820 (Aaronsburg) 29 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16859 (Moshannon) 24 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville) 18 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 15 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed
16852 (Madisonburg) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,551 [+103] total cases, Clearfield has 3,039 [+86], Mifflin has 2,872 [+52], Huntingdon has 2,338 [+27], Union has 2,279 [+44] and Clinton has 1,403 [+38].
Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
