State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Centre County Adds 11 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 5,676 New Positives

by on December 01, 2020 12:35 PM
PrintComments() Email
Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 1, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health
Click photo for gallery

Centre County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, its lowest increase since Nov. 4, to bring its total to 6,398, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania had 5,676 new positives bringing the statewide total to 367,140.

The county also had 60 new negative test results, increasing its total to 47,358. There were 8,396 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,836,445.

Overall test results reported on Tuesday are markedly lower than throughout recent weeks, likely the result of decreased testing around the Thanksgiving holiday.

While the number of new cases on Tuesday was low COVID-19 hospitalizations at Mount Nittany Medical Center continue to remain high. The hospital is currently treating 43 COVID-positive patients an increase of 14 since Monday. The patients range in age from 33 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, 4,744 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 974 in intensive care and 524 on ventilators as of Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death total is now 10,563, an increase of 180 since Monday. 

DOH now lists 57 deaths attributed to COVID-19 for Centre County, while the coroner's office has confirmed 58.

Health department data for Centre County nursing and personal care homes was updated on Tuesday to show 104 additional positives among residents and two among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 466 resident cases and 76 employee cases. It was not clear when the new positives occurred.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 340,648 are confirmed and 26,492 are probable. In Centre County, 6,094 are confirmed and 304 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases 

16801 (State College): 3,067 confirmed, 131 probable [-4]

16802 (University Park): 788 confirmed [-1], 16 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 742 confirmed [+9], 38 probable

16803 (State College): 452 confirmed [-2], 30 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 228 confirmed [+6], 19 probable [-1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 104 confirmed [-1], 11 probable

16841 (Howard): 81 confirmed, 9 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 80 confirmed [-1], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 80 confirmed [-1], 8 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 69 confirmed, 5 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 55 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 40 confirmed 

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 34 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 31 confirmed

16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 26 confirmed [-1], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 22 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 16 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 11 confirmed [+1]

16856 (Mingoville) 9 confirmed [-1], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 9 confirmed

16859 (Moshannon) 9 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 4,412 [+90] total cases, Mifflin has 1,803 [+22], Huntingdon has 1,767 [+24], Clearfield has 1,775 [+82], Union has 1,709 [+30] and Clinton has 775 [+21].



Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
Next Article
In a Strange and Challenging Year, a Word of Support for Student-Athletes
December 01, 2020 5:00 AM
by John Hook
In a Strange and Challenging Year, a Word of Support for Student-Athletes
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2020 StateCollege.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

order food online