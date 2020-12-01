Centre County Adds 11 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 5,676 New Positives
Centre County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, its lowest increase since Nov. 4, to bring its total to 6,398, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania had 5,676 new positives bringing the statewide total to 367,140.
The county also had 60 new negative test results, increasing its total to 47,358. There were 8,396 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,836,445.
Overall test results reported on Tuesday are markedly lower than throughout recent weeks, likely the result of decreased testing around the Thanksgiving holiday.
While the number of new cases on Tuesday was low COVID-19 hospitalizations at Mount Nittany Medical Center continue to remain high. The hospital is currently treating 43 COVID-positive patients an increase of 14 since Monday. The patients range in age from 33 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.
Across the state, 4,744 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 974 in intensive care and 524 on ventilators as of Tuesday morning.
Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death total is now 10,563, an increase of 180 since Monday.
DOH now lists 57 deaths attributed to COVID-19 for Centre County, while the coroner's office has confirmed 58.
Health department data for Centre County nursing and personal care homes was updated on Tuesday to show 104 additional positives among residents and two among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 466 resident cases and 76 employee cases. It was not clear when the new positives occurred.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 340,648 are confirmed and 26,492 are probable. In Centre County, 6,094 are confirmed and 304 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases
16801 (State College): 3,067 confirmed, 131 probable [-4]
16802 (University Park): 788 confirmed [-1], 16 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 742 confirmed [+9], 38 probable
16803 (State College): 452 confirmed [-2], 30 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 228 confirmed [+6], 19 probable [-1]
16870 (Port Matilda): 104 confirmed [-1], 11 probable
16841 (Howard): 81 confirmed, 9 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 80 confirmed [-1], 8 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 80 confirmed [-1], 8 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 69 confirmed, 5 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 55 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 40 confirmed
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 34 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 31 confirmed
16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 26 confirmed [-1], 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 22 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 16 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 11 confirmed [+1]
16856 (Mingoville) 9 confirmed [-1], 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 9 confirmed
16859 (Moshannon) 9 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed
16852 (Madisonburg), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 4,412 [+90] total cases, Mifflin has 1,803 [+22], Huntingdon has 1,767 [+24], Clearfield has 1,775 [+82], Union has 1,709 [+30] and Clinton has 775 [+21].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
More articles by Geoff Rushton →