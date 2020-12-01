Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 1, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, its lowest increase since Nov. 4, to bring its total to 6,398, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania had 5,676 new positives bringing the statewide total to 367,140.

The county also had 60 new negative test results, increasing its total to 47,358. There were 8,396 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,836,445.

Overall test results reported on Tuesday are markedly lower than throughout recent weeks, likely the result of decreased testing around the Thanksgiving holiday.

While the number of new cases on Tuesday was low COVID-19 hospitalizations at Mount Nittany Medical Center continue to remain high. The hospital is currently treating 43 COVID-positive patients an increase of 14 since Monday. The patients range in age from 33 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, 4,744 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 974 in intensive care and 524 on ventilators as of Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death total is now 10,563, an increase of 180 since Monday.

DOH now lists 57 deaths attributed to COVID-19 for Centre County, while the coroner's office has confirmed 58.

Health department data for Centre County nursing and personal care homes was updated on Tuesday to show 104 additional positives among residents and two among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 466 resident cases and 76 employee cases. It was not clear when the new positives occurred.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.