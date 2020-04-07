Map of COVID-19 infections in Pennsylvania as of April 7, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Centre County is up to 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 11 additional positives reported on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The increase is the most in a single day for the county since the first local case was reported on March 20.

Statewide, there were 1,579 new cases, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 14,559. With 78 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported on Tuesday — by far the largest single day total in the commonwealth — Pennsylvania's death toll from the novel coronavirus is 240.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the sharp increase in deaths on Tuesday was largely a result of the lag in reporting times from the weekend.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

All 67 of Pennsylvania's counties now have confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the first positives for Elk and Jefferson County reported on Tuesday.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Clearfield has seven cases, Union has seven, Blair and Mifflin each have six, Huntingdon has five and Clinton has three.

To date 76,719 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.