Mount Nittany Medical Center currently has 30 COVID-19 inpatients, and increase of four since Monday, a hospital spokesperson said. The patients range in age from 36 to 94.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 3,897 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 826 in intensive care and 405 on ventilators as of Tuesday morning.

The health department reported 81 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,951.

DOH lists a total of 35 deaths among Centre County residents since the onset of the pandemic. The coroner's office has confirmed 33, ranging in age from 62 to 104.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 63% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 299,068 are confirmed and 22,002 are probable. In Centre County, 5,577 are confirmed and 298 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,994 confirmed [+48], 131 probable [+1]

16802 (University Park): 791 confirmed [+19], 16 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 544 confirmed [+5], 36 probable [+2]

16803 (State College): 412 confirmed [+13], 30 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 157 confirmed [+15], 16 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 86 confirmed, 11 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 63 confirmed, 8 probable [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 61 confirmed [+2], 9 probable [+1]

16841 (Howard): 58 confirmed, 9 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 57 confirmed, 5 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 35 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 29 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 21 confirmed

16874 (Snow Shoe) 21 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 18 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 18 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 16 confirmed

16845 (Karthaus) 14 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 14 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 10 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 8 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16856 (Mingoville) 6 confirmed [+1]

16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 3,521 [+81] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,606 [+31], Mifflin has 1,407 [+46], Union has 1,378 [+43], Clearfield has 1,301 [+55] and Clinton has 553 [+10].