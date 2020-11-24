Centre County Adds 110 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 6,669
Centre County reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 5,875 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 1,187 new negative test results, increasing its total to 44,333.
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 6,669 new positives, increasing its total of 321,070 COVID-19 cases. There were 18,178 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,723,368.
Mount Nittany Medical Center currently has 30 COVID-19 inpatients, and increase of four since Monday, a hospital spokesperson said. The patients range in age from 36 to 94.
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 3,897 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 826 in intensive care and 405 on ventilators as of Tuesday morning.
The health department reported 81 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,951.
DOH lists a total of 35 deaths among Centre County residents since the onset of the pandemic. The coroner's office has confirmed 33, ranging in age from 62 to 104.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 63% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 299,068 are confirmed and 22,002 are probable. In Centre County, 5,577 are confirmed and 298 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes
16801 (State College): 2,994 confirmed [+48], 131 probable [+1]
16802 (University Park): 791 confirmed [+19], 16 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 544 confirmed [+5], 36 probable [+2]
16803 (State College): 412 confirmed [+13], 30 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 157 confirmed [+15], 16 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 86 confirmed, 11 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 63 confirmed, 8 probable [+1]
16875 (Spring Mills): 61 confirmed [+2], 9 probable [+1]
16841 (Howard): 58 confirmed, 9 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 57 confirmed, 5 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 35 confirmed
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 29 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 21 confirmed
16874 (Snow Shoe) 21 confirmed
16820 (Aaronsburg) 18 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 18 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 17 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 16 confirmed
16845 (Karthaus) 14 confirmed
16854 (Millheim) 14 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 10 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 8 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16856 (Mingoville) 6 confirmed [+1]
16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 3,521 [+81] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,606 [+31], Mifflin has 1,407 [+46], Union has 1,378 [+43], Clearfield has 1,301 [+55] and Clinton has 553 [+10].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
