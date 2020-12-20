Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 21, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 114 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 70 for Sunday and 44 for Monday — to bring its total to 8,333, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 15,100 cases over the two days — 7,213 for Sunday and 7,887 — bringing the statewide total to 563,589.

The county also had 264 additional negative test results over the two days, increasing its total to 51,330. Across Pennsylvania there were 28,444 new negatives for a total of 3,160,075.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 55 COVID-19 inpatients, an increase of four since Friday and a single-day high. The patients are between the ages of 30 and 95, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Statewide, 6,090 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,217 in ICU and 738 on ventilators, as of Monday morning.

DOH now lists 124 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of two since Saturday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 89 COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

The health department reported 156 new COVID-19 deaths statewide for the past two days, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 13,981.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported four new positive among residents and three among employees. A total of 17 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 553 resident cases, 111 employee cases and 112 resident deaths.

An estimated 61% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 511,985 are confirmed and 51,604 are probable. In Centre County, 7,888 are confirmed and 445 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases are since Friday. No zip code data was reported on Saturday. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,355 confirmed [+51], 158 probable [+6]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,296 confirmed [+67] , 65 probable [+3]

16802 (University Park): 793 confirmed [+1], 19 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 625 confirmed [+35], 52 probable [+3]

16866 (Philipsburg): 449 confirmed [+30], 24 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 210 confirmed [+11], 26 probable [+3]

16841 (Howard): 186 confirmed [+11], 14 probable [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 146 confirmed [+10], 14 probable [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 136 confirmed [+6], 14 probable [+1]

16845 (Karthaus): 120 confirmed [+8], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 107 confirmed [+5], 8 probable [+1]

16844 (Julian) 73 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 64 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 64 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 61 confirmed [+4], 7 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 45 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 36 confirmed [+3], 5 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 36 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 36 confirmed [-1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 36 confirmed [+3]

16851 (Lemont) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 31 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 25 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 20 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 16 confirmed [+1]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 12 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 11 confirmed [+1]

16852 (Madisonburg) 9 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,086 [+186] total cases, Clearfield has 3,341 [+109], Mifflin has 3,071 [+40], Huntingdon has 2,597 [+66], Union has 2,505 [+82] and Clinton has 1,651 [+136].