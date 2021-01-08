Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 9, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring its total to 9,652, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 10,045 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 713,310.

The county also had 223 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 53,344. Across Pennsylvania there were 15,216 new negatives for a total of 3,367,593.

According to the health department's hospital preparedness dashboard, 46 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, including seven in intensive care and seven on ventilators. DOH data includes both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehab facilities. On Friday, Mount Nittany had 41 COVID inpatients between the ages of 34 and 98.

Through Friday, the medical center has admitted 55 COVID-19 patients in January, with an average daily census of 52 COVID patients. Mount Nittany admitted 245 COVID inpatients in December and 143 in November.

Statewide, 5,298 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,081 in ICU and 611 on ventilators, as of Saturday morning.

DOH reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Centre County on Saturday. To date, the health department lists 150 deaths attributed to the virus among county residents. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 273 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 17,667.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported four new cases among residents and one among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 616 resident cases, 132 employee cases and 128 resident deaths.

An estimated 73% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 632,935 are confirmed and 80,375 are probable. In Centre County, 9,033 are confirmed and 619 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,510 confirmed [+32], 193 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,660 confirmed [+29], 96 probable [+5]

16802 (University Park): 793 confirmed [-3], 19 probable

16803 (State College): 762 confirmed [+15], 74 probable [+1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 611 confirmed [+13], 31 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 266 confirmed [+4], 35 probable

16841 (Howard): 245 confirmed [+3], 24 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 212 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 178 confirmed [+1], 24 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 175 confirmed [+3], 22 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 152 confirmed [+8], 12 probable

16844 (Julian): 103 confirmed [+1], 8 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 88 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe): 73 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark): 69 confirmed, 9 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 58 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence): 48 confirmed, 9 probable

16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 44 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 44 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 43 confirmed [+3], 6 probable

16851 (Lemont): 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon): 32 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville): 24 confirmed, 5 probable

16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 19 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed

16804 (State College): 8 confirmed

16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16863 (Orviston): 6 confirmed

16882 (Woodward): 5 confirmed

16805 (State College): 1-4 confirmed

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,686 [+65] total cases, Clearfield has 4,735 [+87], Mifflin has 3,731 [+29], Huntingdon has 3,397 [+24], Union has 3,340 [+105] and Clinton has 2,183 [+45].