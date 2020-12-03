Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 4, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania once again set a single-day high for new COVID-19 positives with 11,763 reported on Friday, surpassing the previous record set on Thursday by 357 cases.

The commonwealth has had a total of 398,600 COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Centre County added 119 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 6,657.

The county also had 224 new negative results to increase its total to 47,914. Statewide there were 20,764 new negatives for a total of 2,893,321.

Centre County's positivity rate for the past week was 12.6%, up from 5.9% the previous seven days, according to the health department's updated early warning monitoring dashboard. The statewide positivity rate was 14.4%, up from 11.7%. Neighboring Mifflin County had the highest rate in the state at 29.7%.

The health department now lists 73 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of five since Thursday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 67 deaths ranging in age from 55 to 104.

DOH reported 169 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 11,113.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 35 COVID-positive inpatients, a decrease of four since Wednesday. The patients range in age from 33 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.

So far in December, the hospital has admitted 18 COVID-positive patients, with an average of 39 COVID inpatients per day. In November the hospital had 143 COVID admissions and an average daily census of 22 COVID inpatients. In October there were 58 COVID admissions and an average of 11 inpatients per day.

The medical center continues operating under its surge capacity plan, with continuous monitoring and additional measures while following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for patient placement and care, Mount Nittany Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. To manage capacity, elective surgical procedures requiring an admission will be rescheduled during periods of high COVID patient volume.

Joshi said rising cases and hospitalizations continues to be a challenge for the health system and urged community members to consistently practice preventive measures, including social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing.

"The holidays will certainly look different this year, and we understand that spending time away from loved ones – especially now – is far from ideal," he said. "Until a safe and effective vaccine is available, however, we cannot stress enough that each of us must take responsibility and work together to protect our community, particularly the most vulnerable populations among us.

"We expect to see numbers continue to climb if we do not collectively take steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. Please do your part to help all of us get safely to the other side of the pandemic."

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 5,230 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 1,065 in intensive care and 596 on ventilators as of Friday morning.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported four new positives among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 497 resident cases and 83 employee cases.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 59% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 369,511 are confirmed and 29,089 are probable. In Centre County, 6,338 are confirmed and 319 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,118 confirmed [+18], 138 probable [+1]

16802 (University Park): 787 confirmed [-1], 16 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 807 confirmed [+29], 40 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 476 confirmed [+8], 32 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 262 confirmed [+19], 22 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 112 confirmed [+7], 11 probable

16841 (Howard): 99 confirmed [+14], 9 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 89 confirmed [+7], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 84 confirmed [+2], 8 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 71 confirmed [+1], 6 probable [+1]

16845 (Karthaus) 63 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 44 confirmed [+3]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 40 confirmed [+6], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 37 confirmed [+5]

16844 (Julian) 31 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 28 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 26 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 24 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 24 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 20 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 14 confirmed [+1]

16859 (Moshannon) 11 confirmed [+2]

16832 (Coburn) 10 confirmed [+1]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 9 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg) 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1]

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 4,725 [+118] total cases, Mifflin has 2,054 [+54], Clearfield has 2,047 [+114], Huntingdon has 1,874 [+48], Union has 1,829 [+48] and Clinton has 850 [+28].