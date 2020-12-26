State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Centre County Adds 129 COVID-19 Cases Over 2 Days; Pennsylvania Reports 14,755

by on December 26, 2020 2:43 PM
Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 26, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health
Centre County reported 129 new COVID-19 cases for the past two days — 62 for Friday and 67 for Saturday — to bring its total to 8,672, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 14,755 over the two days — 7,581 for Friday and 7,174 — bringing the statewide total to 605,141.

The county also had 461 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,036. Across Pennsylvania there were 27,580 new negatives for a total of 3,221,108.

According to health department data, 52 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with eight in intensive care and six on ventilators. DOH numbers include both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities.

Statewide, 5,806 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,161 in ICU and 769 on ventilators, as of Saturday morning.

DOH lists 131 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, unchanged since Thursday. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

The health department reported 165 new COVID-19 deaths statewide over the past two days, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 14,883.

Centre County's positivity rate for the week of Dec. 18-24 was 11.3%, down from 14.7% the previous seven days, according to DOH's updated early warning monitoring dashboard. Statewide, Pennsylvania's positivity rate was 15.1%, down from 15.8% the previous week.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported three new positives among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 564 resident cases, 111 employee cases and 116 resident deaths.

An estimated 63% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 547,125 are confirmed and 58,016 are probable. In Centre County, 8,194 are confirmed and 478 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,394 confirmed [+20], 165 probable [+4] 

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,381 confirmed [+36], 66 probable [-1]

16802 (University Park): 794 confirmed, 19 probable

16803 (State College): 656 confirmed [+16], 54 probable [-1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 504 confirmed [+21], 27 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 228 confirmed [+5], 27 probable

16841 (Howard): 206 confirmed [+7], 16 probable [+2]

16875 (Spring Mills): 157 confirmed [+4], 15 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 148 confirmed [+6], 15 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 124 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 118 confirmed [+4], 10 probable

16844 (Julian) 81 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 72 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 64 confirmed, 7 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 65 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 53 confirmed [+7], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 42 confirmed [+1]

16829 (Clarence) 41 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 39 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 36 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 34 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16851 (Lemont) 34 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 26 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 22 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 19 confirmed [+1]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 14 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 13 confirmed [+1]

16852 (Madisonburg) 12 confirmed [+1]

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,591 [+165] total cases, Clearfield has 3,735 [+193], Mifflin has 3,269 [+92], Huntingdon has 2,850 [+135], Union has 2,755 [+107] and Clinton has 1,802 [+61].



Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
Comments
