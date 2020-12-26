Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 26, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 129 new COVID-19 cases for the past two days — 62 for Friday and 67 for Saturday — to bring its total to 8,672, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 14,755 over the two days — 7,581 for Friday and 7,174 — bringing the statewide total to 605,141.

The county also had 461 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,036. Across Pennsylvania there were 27,580 new negatives for a total of 3,221,108.

According to health department data, 52 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with eight in intensive care and six on ventilators. DOH numbers include both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities.

Statewide, 5,806 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,161 in ICU and 769 on ventilators, as of Saturday morning.

DOH lists 131 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, unchanged since Thursday. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

The health department reported 165 new COVID-19 deaths statewide over the past two days, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 14,883.

Centre County's positivity rate for the week of Dec. 18-24 was 11.3%, down from 14.7% the previous seven days, according to DOH's updated early warning monitoring dashboard. Statewide, Pennsylvania's positivity rate was 15.1%, down from 15.8% the previous week.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported three new positives among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 564 resident cases, 111 employee cases and 116 resident deaths.

An estimated 63% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 547,125 are confirmed and 58,016 are probable. In Centre County, 8,194 are confirmed and 478 are probable.