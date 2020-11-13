Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 13, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 131 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — its highest increase since Sept. 26 — to bring its total to 4,988, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania's record-setting surge in new positives continued with a new single-day high for the fourth consecutive day. The 5,531 new cases reported on Friday bring the state's total to 254,387.

Cases among Centre County nursing and personal care homes continue to increase, with 42 new positives reported among residents and two among employees. A total of 13 long-term facilities in the county have had a combined 224 resident cases and 50 staff cases, according to DOH data.

Centre County also had 244 new negative test results, increasing its total to 40,516. There were 17,335 new negative results statewide to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,523,984.

According to DOH, 18 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with two on ventilators and three in intensive care. Mount Nittany Medical Center has 11 COVID-19 inpatients, a hospital spokesperson said, a decrease of seven from Thursday. The health department's total includes both inpatients at Mount Nittany and at rehabilitation hospitals.

On Friday, Mount Nittany Health announced visitation restrictions at the medical center and its other locations.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,314 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 226 on ventilators.

The health department reported 30 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,224. DOH has reported a total of 23 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents since the onset of the pandemic. The coroner's office has confirmed 22 ranging in age from 62 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 70% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 239,156 are confirmed and 15,231 are probable. In Centre County, 4,755 are confirmed and 233 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,779 confirmed [+43], 107 probable [+4]

16802 (University Park): 738 confirmed [+6], 16 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 337 confirmed [+9], 28 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 319 confirmed [+47], 30 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 68 confirmed [+5], 7 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 59 confirmed [+10], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 45 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 44 confirmed, 5 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 44 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 41 confirmed, 8 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 31 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 16 confirmed [+2]

16820 (Aaronsburg) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 11 confirmed [+1]

16829 (Clarence) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 10 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 10 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 8 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 2,290 [+65] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,318 [+26], Union has 922 [+21], Mifflin has 830 [+47], Clearfield has 759 [+48] and Clinton has 377 [+14].