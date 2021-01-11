State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Centre County Adds 133 COVID-19 Cases Over 2 Days; Pennsylvania Reports 12,844

by on January 11, 2021 1:22 PM
Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 10, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health
Centre County reported 133 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 91 on Sunday and 42 on Monday — to bring its total to 9,785, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 12,844 new positives — 7,506 on Sunday and 5,338 on Monday — bringing the statewide total to 726,154.

The county also had 351 additional negative test results over the weekend, increasing its total to 53,695. Across Pennsylvania there were 24,653 new negatives for a total of 3,392,246.

DOH reported three new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, bringing the county's total to 153. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 186 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 17,853.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 37 COVID-19 patients, a decrease of four since Friday. The patients are between the ages of 28 and 99, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Statewide, 5,232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,070 in ICU and 663 on ventilators, as of Monday morning. 

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported five new cases among residents and one among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 621 resident cases, 133 employee cases and 128 resident deaths.

An estimated 74% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 644,457 are confirmed and 81,697 are probable. In Centre County, 9,159 are confirmed and 626 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,539 confirmed [+29], 194 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1681 confirmed [+21], 99 probable [+3]

16802 (University Park): 795 confirmed [+2], 20 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 779 confirmed [+17], 73 probable [-1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 617 confirmed [+6], 32 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 284 confirmed [+18], 35 probable

16841 (Howard): 247 confirmed [+2], 24 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 212 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 179 confirmed [+1], 24 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 177 confirmed [+2], 22 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 162 confirmed [+10], 14 probable [+2]

16844 (Julian): 110 confirmed [+7], 8 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 89 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe): 74 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark): 69 confirmed, 9 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 58 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence): 49 confirmed [+1], 9 probable

16854 (Millheim): 48 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 44 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 43 confirmed, 7 probable [+1]

16851 (Lemont): 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon): 33 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville): 24 confirmed, 5 probable

16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 19 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed

16804 (State College): 8 confirmed

16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16863 (Orviston): 6 confirmed

16882 (Woodward): 5 confirmed

16805 (State College): 1-4 confirmed

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,862 [+176] total cases, Clearfield has 4,822 [+87], Mifflin has 3,798 [+67], Huntingdon has 3,454 [+57], Union has 3,416 [+76] and Clinton has 2,225 [+42].



