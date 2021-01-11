Centre County Adds 133 COVID-19 Cases Over 2 Days; Pennsylvania Reports 12,844
Centre County reported 133 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 91 on Sunday and 42 on Monday — to bring its total to 9,785, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 12,844 new positives — 7,506 on Sunday and 5,338 on Monday — bringing the statewide total to 726,154.
The county also had 351 additional negative test results over the weekend, increasing its total to 53,695. Across Pennsylvania there were 24,653 new negatives for a total of 3,392,246.
DOH reported three new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, bringing the county's total to 153. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.
With 186 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 17,853.
Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 37 COVID-19 patients, a decrease of four since Friday. The patients are between the ages of 28 and 99, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Statewide, 5,232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,070 in ICU and 663 on ventilators, as of Monday morning.
Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported five new cases among residents and one among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 621 resident cases, 133 employee cases and 128 resident deaths.
An estimated 74% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 644,457 are confirmed and 81,697 are probable. In Centre County, 9,159 are confirmed and 626 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.
16801 (State College): 3,539 confirmed [+29], 194 probable [+1]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1681 confirmed [+21], 99 probable [+3]
16802 (University Park): 795 confirmed [+2], 20 probable [+1]
16803 (State College): 779 confirmed [+17], 73 probable [-1]
16866 (Philipsburg): 617 confirmed [+6], 32 probable [+1]
16870 (Port Matilda): 284 confirmed [+18], 35 probable
16841 (Howard): 247 confirmed [+2], 24 probable
16845 (Karthaus): 212 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 179 confirmed [+1], 24 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 177 confirmed [+2], 22 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 162 confirmed [+10], 14 probable [+2]
16844 (Julian): 110 confirmed [+7], 8 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 89 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe): 74 confirmed [+1], 5 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark): 69 confirmed, 9 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 58 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence): 49 confirmed [+1], 9 probable
16854 (Millheim): 48 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg): 44 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg): 43 confirmed, 7 probable [+1]
16851 (Lemont): 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16859 (Moshannon): 33 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville): 24 confirmed, 5 probable
16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge): 19 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed
16804 (State College): 8 confirmed
16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16863 (Orviston): 6 confirmed
16882 (Woodward): 5 confirmed
16805 (State College): 1-4 confirmed
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,862 [+176] total cases, Clearfield has 4,822 [+87], Mifflin has 3,798 [+67], Huntingdon has 3,454 [+57], Union has 3,416 [+76] and Clinton has 2,225 [+42].
Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
