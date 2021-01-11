Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 10, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 133 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 91 on Sunday and 42 on Monday — to bring its total to 9,785, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 12,844 new positives — 7,506 on Sunday and 5,338 on Monday — bringing the statewide total to 726,154.

The county also had 351 additional negative test results over the weekend, increasing its total to 53,695. Across Pennsylvania there were 24,653 new negatives for a total of 3,392,246.

DOH reported three new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, bringing the county's total to 153. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 186 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 17,853.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 37 COVID-19 patients, a decrease of four since Friday. The patients are between the ages of 28 and 99, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Statewide, 5,232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,070 in ICU and 663 on ventilators, as of Monday morning.