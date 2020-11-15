Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 16, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 134 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 78 for Sunday and 56 for Monday — to bring its total to 5,178 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania continues to see high numbers of new positives, with 9,675 for the past two days — 5,199 for Sunday and 4,476. Pennsylvania has had a total of 269,613 COVID-19 cases.

Cases among Centre County nursing and personal care homes continue to increase, with 46 new positives reported among residents and six among employees. A total of 13 long-term facilities in the county have had a combined 270 resident cases and 56 staff cases, according to DOH data.

Centre County had 628 new negative test results over the two days, bringing its total to 41,272. There were 35,474 new negative results statewide over the two days to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,538,147.

Mount Nittany Medical Center has 16 COVID-19 inpatients as of Monday morning, a hospital spokesperson said, an increase of five since Friday. According to DOH data, two COVID patients are on ventilators. Across Pennsylvania COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,575 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 269 on ventilators.

The health department lists a total of 24 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents. The coroner's office has confirmed 22 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 62 to 101. Statewide, DOH reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths, increasing the state's total to 9,325.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 68% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 253,133 are confirmed and 16,480 are probable. In Centre County, 4,933 are confirmed and 245 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,817 confirmed [+23], 111 probable [+3]

16802 (University Park): 760 confirmed [+18], 16 probable [-1]

16803 (State College): 357 confirmed [+17], 30 probable [+2]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 366 confirmed [+34], 29 probable [-1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 86 confirmed [+17], 5 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 69 confirmed, 9 probable [+2]

16827 (Boalsburg): 48 confirmed [+3], 5 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 47 confirmed [+2], 7 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 46 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 44 confirmed [+3], 8 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 32 confirmed [+1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 20 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 17 confirmed [+1]

16820 (Aaronsburg) 14 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 13 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 11 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 11 confirmed [+1]

16874 (Snow Shoe) 11 confirmed

16829 (Clarence) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 9 confirmed [+1]

16872 (Rebersburg) 8 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 2,598 [+174] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,372 [+20], Union has 1,016 [+50], Mifflin has 898 [+14], Clearfield has 874 [+63] and Clinton has 401 [+10].