Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 7, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 136 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 113 for Sunday and 23 for Monday — to bring its total to 6,889, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania has had a total of 426,444 cases, with 14,960 new positives the past two days —8,630 for Sunday and 6,330 for Monday.

The county also had 541 new negative test results to increase its total to 48,578. Statewide there were 31,643 new negatives for a total of 2,943,283.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County added 22 new positives among residents and three among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 520 resident cases and 88 employee cases.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 38 COVID-19 inpatients as of Monday morning, an increase of three since Friday. The patients range in age from 35 to 96, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, 5,421 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 1,115 in intensive care and 614 on ventilators as of Monday morning. About 16% of ICU beds and 17% of medical/surgical beds statewide remain available.

The health department now lists 79 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of two since Saturday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 67 COVID-related deaths ranging in age from 55 to 104.

DOH reported 111 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 11,373.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 394,455 are confirmed and 31,989 are probable. In Centre County, 6,552 are confirmed and 337 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,157 confirmed [+32], 143 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 874 confirmed [+30], 45 probable

16802 (University Park): 787 confirmed [-1], 16 probable

16803 (State College): 489 confirmed [+4], 35 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 282 confirmed [+13], 21 probable [-1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 122 confirmed [+7], 12 probable

16841 (Howard): 109 confirmed [+6], 10 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 98 confirmed [+6], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 93 confirmed [+4], 9 probable [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 77 confirmed [+6], 6 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 67 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 49 confirmed [+2]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 46 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 44 confirmed [+4]

16844 (Julian) 34 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 32 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 27 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 25 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 22 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 20 confirmed [+2]

16859 (Moshannon) 14 confirmed [+2]

16856 (Mingoville) 10 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 10 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg) 5 confirmed

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 5,123 [+177] total cases, Mifflin has 2,325 [+88], Clearfield has 2,222 [+101], Huntingdon has 1,976 [+48], Union has 1,919 [+49] and Clinton has 957 [+67].