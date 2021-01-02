Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 2, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 139 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 54 for Friday and 85 for Saturday — to bring its total to 9,116— according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 16,967 new positives — 7,714 on Friday and 9,253 — bringing the statewide total to 657,292.

The county also had 201 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,610. Across Pennsylvania there were 24,379 new negatives for a total of 3,289,508.

DOH now lists 143 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of four since Thursday. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 261 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide over the past two days, Pennsylvania's total is now 16,239.

According to the health department's hospital preparedness dashboard, 56 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, including five in intensive care and three on ventilators. Health department data includes Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities.

Statewide, 5,460 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,159 in ICU and 649 on ventilators, as of Saturday morning.

An estimated 67% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 589,213 are confirmed and 68,079 are probable. In Centre County, 8,571 are confirmed and 545 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases are in brackets and may include newly assigned zip codes for previously reported cases. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,439 confirmed [+9], 182 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,515 confirmed [+52], 78 probable [+2]

16802 (University Park): 795 confirmed [+1], 19 probable

16803 (State College): 693 confirmed [+13], 64 probable [+3]

16866 (Philipsburg): 561 confirmed [+13], 29 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 249 confirmed [+6], 31 probable [+2]

16841 (Howard): 228 confirmed [+8], 21 probable [+1]

16845 (Karthaus): 195 confirmed [+65], 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 167 confirmed [+2], 18 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 163 confirmed [+7], 19 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 130 confirmed [+4], 10 probable

16844 (Julian): 90 confirmed [+2], 7 probable [+1]

16853 (Milesburg): 77 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark): 65 confirmed, 8 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe): 67 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 56 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence): 45 confirmed [+1], 7 probable [-1]

16826 (Blanchard): 45 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 43 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 40 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 37 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16851 (Lemont): 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon): 28 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville): 23 confirmed, 5 probable

16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 15 confirmed [+1]

16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed

16804 (State College): 8 confirmed [+1]

16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16863 (Orviston): 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1]

16882 (Woodward): 1-4 confirmed.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,095 [+209] total cases, Clearfield has 4,245 [+222], Mifflin has 3,508 [+90], Huntingdon has 3,127 [+57], Union has 2,953 [+62] and Clinton has 2,012 [+70].