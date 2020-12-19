Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 19, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring its total to 8,219, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 9,834 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 548,489.

The county also had 220 additional negative test results to increase its total to 51,066. Across Pennsylvania there were 12,757 new negatives for a total of 3,131,631.

DOH now lists 122 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of four since Friday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 89 COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

The health department reported 217 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 13,825.

According to health department data, 51 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with 12 in intensive care and two on ventilators. DOH data includes Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities. On Friday, Mount Nittany reported 51 COVID inpatients between the ages of 27 and 95.

So far in December, the medical center has admitted 128 COVID positive patients with an average of 43 COVID inpatients per day. In November, 143 COVID patients were admitted with 22 inpatients per day. Mount Nittany admitted 16 COVID inpatients for all of September and 58 in October.

Across the state, 6,086 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,204 in ICU and 734 on ventilators, as of Saturday morning.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported four new positive among residents and nine among employees. A total of 17 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 549 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 112 resident deaths.

An estimated 61% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 498,332 are confirmed and 50,157 are probable. In Centre County, 7,788 are confirmed and 431 are probable.

The Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard did not update zip code data on Saturday.

Centre County's cases by zip code as of Friday:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,304 confirmed, 152 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,229 confirmed, 62 probable

16802 (University Park): 792 confirmed, 18 probable

16803 (State College): 590 confirmed, 49 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 419 confirmed, 24 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 199 confirmed, 23 probable

16841 (Howard): 175 confirmed, 13 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 136 confirmed, 13 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 130 confirmed, 13 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 112 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 102 confirmed, 7 probable

16844 (Julian) 68 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 63 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 61 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 57 confirmed, 7 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 37 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 33 confirmed, 5 probable

16851 (Lemont) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 33 confirmed [+1]

16820 (Aaronsburg) 30 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 24 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 19 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 15 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg) 9 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,900 [+144] total cases, Clearfield has 3,232 [+59], Mifflin has 3,001 [+36], Huntingdon has 2,531 [+72], Union has 2,423 [+69] and Clinton has 1,515 [+58].