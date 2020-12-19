Centre County Adds 141 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 9,834
Centre County reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring its total to 8,219, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 9,834 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 548,489.
The county also had 220 additional negative test results to increase its total to 51,066. Across Pennsylvania there were 12,757 new negatives for a total of 3,131,631.
DOH now lists 122 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of four since Friday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 89 COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.
The health department reported 217 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 13,825.
According to health department data, 51 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with 12 in intensive care and two on ventilators. DOH data includes Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities. On Friday, Mount Nittany reported 51 COVID inpatients between the ages of 27 and 95.
So far in December, the medical center has admitted 128 COVID positive patients with an average of 43 COVID inpatients per day. In November, 143 COVID patients were admitted with 22 inpatients per day. Mount Nittany admitted 16 COVID inpatients for all of September and 58 in October.
Across the state, 6,086 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,204 in ICU and 734 on ventilators, as of Saturday morning.
Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported four new positive among residents and nine among employees. A total of 17 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 549 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 112 resident deaths.
An estimated 61% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 498,332 are confirmed and 50,157 are probable. In Centre County, 7,788 are confirmed and 431 are probable.
The Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard did not update zip code data on Saturday.
Centre County's cases by zip code as of Friday:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.
16801 (State College): 3,304 confirmed, 152 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,229 confirmed, 62 probable
16802 (University Park): 792 confirmed, 18 probable
16803 (State College): 590 confirmed, 49 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 419 confirmed, 24 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 199 confirmed, 23 probable
16841 (Howard): 175 confirmed, 13 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 136 confirmed, 13 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 130 confirmed, 13 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 112 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 102 confirmed, 7 probable
16844 (Julian) 68 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 63 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 61 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 57 confirmed, 7 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 37 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 33 confirmed, 5 probable
16851 (Lemont) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 33 confirmed [+1]
16820 (Aaronsburg) 30 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16859 (Moshannon) 24 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville) 19 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 15 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed
16852 (Madisonburg) 9 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,900 [+144] total cases, Clearfield has 3,232 [+59], Mifflin has 3,001 [+36], Huntingdon has 2,531 [+72], Union has 2,423 [+69] and Clinton has 1,515 [+58].
