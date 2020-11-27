Centre County Adds 154 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 8,053
Updated 3 p.m. Nov. 28 with information from Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Centre County reported 154 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday — its highest single-day increase in two months — to bring its total to 6,296.
The county also had 184 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 47,141.
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 8,053 new positives, the second highest increase to date, bringing its total to 351,667. There were 18,389 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,804,464.
As of Saturday morning, Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 41 COVID-19 inpatients, a record number and an increase of nine since Friday. The patients range in age from 36 to 91.
"We continue to operate under our COVID surge capacity plan which includes continuous monitoring and additional measures to provide the best possible care for all of our patients, while closely following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for patient placement and care," Mount Nittany Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "In an effort to manage capacity, we will be rescheduling elective surgical procedures requiring an admission during periods of high COVID patient volume.
"We anticipate that additional services may be impacted in the coming days. We are doing what we can to continue providing as many of our usual services to the community as possible, but there are limits to what can be done as the number of cases continues to climb."
Mount Nittany has admitted 117 COVID-19 patients in November — twice as many as in October and more than seven times as many as in September.
"As we face these additional challenges, it is critical for everyone to closely follow COVID safety measures including social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing," Joshi said. "This is more important now than ever. We must work together to care for one another, especially our most vulnerable community members."
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 4,253 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 914 in intensive care and 465 on ventilators as of Saturday morning.
The health department reported 41 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 10,275. Both DOH and the coroner's office have reported a total of 48 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, with 30 occurring in November. COVID deaths reported by the coroner's office range in age from 62 to 104.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 61% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 326,741 are confirmed and 24,926 are probable. In Centre County, 5,985 are confirmed and 311 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases
16801 (State College): 3,059 confirmed [+11], 135 probable [+1]
16802 (University Park): 789 confirmed [-1], 16 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 700 confirmed [+91], 39 probable [+2]
16803 (State College): 447 confirmed [+8], 30 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 203 confirmed [+16], 21 probable [+5]
16870 (Port Matilda): 103 confirmed [+5], 11 probable
16841 (Howard): 78 confirmed [+2], 9 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 76 confirmed [+2], 8 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 76 confirmed [+5], 8 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 66 confirmed [+2], 5 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 49 confirmed [+36], 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 40 confirmed [+2]
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 32 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 31 confirmed [+4]
16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 26 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 21 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 19 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 14 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 10 confirmed
16832 (Coburn) 9 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville) 8 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed
16859 (Moshannon) 8 confirmed [+1]
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1]
16852 (Madisonburg), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported one new positives among residents. A total of 15 long-term care facilities in the county have had 362 resident cases and 74 employee cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 4,050 [+139] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,712 [+30], Mifflin has 1,707 [+61], Union has 1,643 [+23], Clearfield has 1,588 [+112] and Clinton has 723 [+76].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
More articles by Geoff Rushton →