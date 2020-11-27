Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 28, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Updated 3 p.m. Nov. 28 with information from Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Centre County reported 154 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday — its highest single-day increase in two months — to bring its total to 6,296.

The county also had 184 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 47,141.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 8,053 new positives, the second highest increase to date, bringing its total to 351,667. There were 18,389 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,804,464.

As of Saturday morning, Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 41 COVID-19 inpatients, a record number and an increase of nine since Friday. The patients range in age from 36 to 91.

"We continue to operate under our COVID surge capacity plan which includes continuous monitoring and additional measures to provide the best possible care for all of our patients, while closely following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for patient placement and care," Mount Nittany Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "In an effort to manage capacity, we will be rescheduling elective surgical procedures requiring an admission during periods of high COVID patient volume.

"We anticipate that additional services may be impacted in the coming days. We are doing what we can to continue providing as many of our usual services to the community as possible, but there are limits to what can be done as the number of cases continues to climb."

Mount Nittany has admitted 117 COVID-19 patients in November — twice as many as in October and more than seven times as many as in September.

"As we face these additional challenges, it is critical for everyone to closely follow COVID safety measures including social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing," Joshi said. "This is more important now than ever. We must work together to care for one another, especially our most vulnerable community members."

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 4,253 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 914 in intensive care and 465 on ventilators as of Saturday morning.

The health department reported 41 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 10,275. Both DOH and the coroner's office have reported a total of 48 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, with 30 occurring in November. COVID deaths reported by the coroner's office range in age from 62 to 104.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 61% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.