Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 27, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 174 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 77 for Thursday and 97 for Friday — to bring its total to 6,142, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 947 new negative test results, increasing its total to 46,957.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 15,785 new positives — 8,425 for Thursday and 7,360 for Friday — increasing its total of 343,614. Thursday's total marks a new single-day high, while Friday's is the second highest. There were 42,854 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,786,075.

Mount Nittany Medical Center currently is treating 32 COVID-19 patients, the hospital's highest number to date. The patients range in age from 31 to 94, a spokesperson said.

The hospital has had 104 COVID positive patients admitted in November, with an average daily census of 21 COVID inpatients. In October, Mount Nittany admitted a total of 58 COVID positive patients and had an average of 11 COVID inpatients per day. In September, it was 16 COVID admissions and an average of two COVID inpatients per day.

Mount Nittany Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement that "with ongoing community spread," the hospital's COVID inpatient numbers have regularly been around 30.

"In the midst of this holiday season, it is clear that we are experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 on a local, state and national level," he said. "The holidays will certainly look different this year, and we understand that spending time away from loved ones – especially now – is far from ideal. Until a safe and effective vaccine is available, however, we cannot stress enough that each of us must take responsibility and work together to protect our community, particularly the most vulnerable populations among us.

"It is absolutely necessary that we consistently practice preventive measures, including social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing. Please do your part to help all of us get safely to the other side of the pandemic."

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 4,114 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 864 in intensive care and 445 on ventilators as of Friday morning.

DOH now lists 48 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of 10 since Wednesday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 48 COVID-19 deaths, the most recent occurring on Monday. COVID deaths reported by the coroner's office range in age from 62 to 104

The health department reported 139 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 10,234.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 61% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 319,239 are confirmed and 24,375 are probable. In Centre County, 5,839 are confirmed and 303 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 3,048 confirmed [+31], 134 probable [+2]

16802 (University Park): 790 confirmed [-2], 16 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 609 confirmed [+52], 37 probable

16803 (State College): 439 confirmed [+21], 30 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 187 confirmed [+11], 16 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 98 confirmed [+8], 11 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 74 confirmed [+8], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 71 confirmed [+4], 8 probable

16841 (Howard): 76 confirmed [+10], 9 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 64 confirmed [+7], 5 probable [-1]

16853 (Milesburg): 38 confirmed [+2]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 30 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 27 confirmed [+4]

16851 (Lemont) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable [increase of at least 1]

16820 (Aaronsburg) 20 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 26 confirmed [+6], 1-4 probable [increase of at least 1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 22 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 20 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 18 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 16 confirmed [+2]

16829 (Clarence) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 10 confirmed

16832 (Coburn) 9 confirmed [+1]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed

16859 (Moshannon) 7 confirmed [increase of at least 3]

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16856 (Mingoville) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable [increase of at least 1]

16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported one new positives among residents. A total of 15 long-term care facilities in the county have had 362 resident cases and 74 employee cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 3,911 [+288] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,682 [+57], Mifflin has 1,646 [+174], Union has 1,620 [+164], Clearfield has 1,476 [+108] and Clinton has 647 [+58].