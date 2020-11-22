Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 23, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 183 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 136 for Sunday and 47 for Monday — to bring its total to 5,765 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 885 new negative test results, increasing its total to 44,333.

Statewide, Pennsylvania continues to see high numbers of new positives, with 11,837 for the past two days — 7,075 for Sunday and 4,762. Pennsylvania has had a total of 314,401 COVID-19 cases. There were 36,494 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,705,170.

Mount Nittany Medical Center currently has 26 COVID-19 inpatients, ages 36 to 97, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 3,459 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 767 in intensive care and 380 on ventilators as of Monday morning.