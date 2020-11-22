Centre County Adds 183 COVID-19 Cases Over 2 Days; Pa. Reports Nearly 12,000
Centre County reported 183 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 136 for Sunday and 47 for Monday — to bring its total to 5,765 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 885 new negative test results, increasing its total to 44,333.
Statewide, Pennsylvania continues to see high numbers of new positives, with 11,837 for the past two days — 7,075 for Sunday and 4,762. Pennsylvania has had a total of 314,401 COVID-19 cases. There were 36,494 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,705,170.
Mount Nittany Medical Center currently has 26 COVID-19 inpatients, ages 36 to 97, a hospital spokesperson said.
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 3,459 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 767 in intensive care and 380 on ventilators as of Monday morning.
DOH now lists a total of 35 deaths among Centre County, an increase of one since Saturday. The coroner's office has confirmed 33, ranging in age from 62 to 104, with 22 of the deaths having occurred in the last month.
The health department reported 69 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide over the past two days, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,870.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 64% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 293,367 are confirmed and 21,034 are probable. In Centre County, 5,472 are confirmed and 293 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes
16801 (State College): 2,946 confirmed [+28], 130 probable [+1]
16802 (University Park): 772 confirmed [+7], 16 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 539 confirmed [+68], 34 probable [+3]
16803 (State College): 399 confirmed [+13], 30 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 142 confirmed [+14], 16 probable [+4]
16870 (Port Matilda): 86 confirmed [+6], 11 probable [+1]
16828 (Centre Hall): 63 confirmed [+3], 7 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 59 confirmed [+5], 8 probable [+1]
16841 (Howard): 58 confirmed [+3], 9 probable [+1]
16827 (Boalsburg): 57 confirmed [+2], 5 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 35 confirmed [+1]
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 28 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 21 confirmed [+4]
16874 (Snow Shoe) 21 confirmed [+5]
16820 (Aaronsburg) 18 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 17 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 17 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 16 confirmed [+2]
16845 (Karthaus) 14 confirmed
16854 (Millheim) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 10 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 8 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed [+1]
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16856 (Mingoville) 5 confirmed
16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 3,440 [+240] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,575 [+56], Mifflin has 1,361 [+82], Union has 1,335 [+101], Clearfield has 1,246 [+100] and Clinton has 543 [+35].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
