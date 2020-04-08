Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 8, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Centre County now has 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two new positives reported on Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Across the state, there were 1,680 new cases, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 16,239. With 70 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's death toll from the novel coronavirus is 310.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

Cases have been confirmed in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Clearfield and Union each have seven cases, Blair and Mifflin have six, Huntingdon has five and Clinton has three.

To date 82,299 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 (41%). About 51% of hospitalizations have been patients 65 or older.



